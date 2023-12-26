Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. 34,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,324. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

