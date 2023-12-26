Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,516,000 after buying an additional 3,825,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

