Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FPX traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $865.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $97.06.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

