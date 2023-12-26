Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 708,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,037. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

