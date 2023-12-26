Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.4% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,666,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.