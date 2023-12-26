Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

