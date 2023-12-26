Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 354,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 262,114 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $919,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. 503,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,017. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

