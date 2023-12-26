Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,228 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. 1,293,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

