Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 992 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,052,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,345. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

