Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,192. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

