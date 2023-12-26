Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,736 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

