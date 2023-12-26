Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,003 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 3.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $56,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 2,250,085 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.