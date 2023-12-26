Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.91

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 93821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

