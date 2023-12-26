Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

