Caprock Group LLC Buys 103 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.78.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,248. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average is $273.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

