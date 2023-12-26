Caprock Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2,536.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ASML by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 175,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $760.98. 105,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,690. The stock has a market cap of $300.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $669.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

