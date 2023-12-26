Caprock Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $265.60. The company had a trading volume of 870,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,405. The firm has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.