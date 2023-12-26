Caprock Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. 795,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

