Caprock Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock remained flat at $185.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 224,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,357. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.