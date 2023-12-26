Caprock Group LLC Sells 874 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

