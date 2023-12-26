Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 5th Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $72,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 249,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,526. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

