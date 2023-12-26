CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on January 16th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

