CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on January 16th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
CareCloud Price Performance
CareCloud stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.
CareCloud Company Profile
