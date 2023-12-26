CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 8,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.
CareCloud Company Profile
