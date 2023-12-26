Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 201,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,762,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,047.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

