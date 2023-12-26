Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

