Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 194,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

