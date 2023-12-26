Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

