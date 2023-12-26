Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $162.96. The stock had a trading volume of 819,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.95. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.