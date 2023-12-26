Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

