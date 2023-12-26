Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,098,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,583. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

