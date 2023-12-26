Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.