CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.00

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 2636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CBIZ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CBIZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

