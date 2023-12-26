CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $15,578,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 342,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

