CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and $5.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.30 or 1.00003418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00163994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05768383 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,895,877.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

