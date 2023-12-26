Centerspace (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on January 12th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Centerspace has a payout ratio of -2,654.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.
Centerspace Price Performance
CSR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 6,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,501. The company has a market cap of $872.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Centerspace
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CSR. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centerspace
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.