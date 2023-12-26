Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.76

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 84551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth approximately $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,112 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 556,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

