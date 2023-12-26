Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,424 shares.The stock last traded at $37.87 and had previously closed at $37.95.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.1 %

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Central Securities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.