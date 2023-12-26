Cerillion Plc (CER) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cerillion Stock Performance

Cerillion stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($20.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.17. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 953.20 ($12.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,630 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of £476.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,670.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

