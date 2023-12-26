Chartwell Retirement Residences Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.58. 307,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$7.97 and a 1-year high of C$11.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.20.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

