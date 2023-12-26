Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.12

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.12 and last traded at $153.01, with a volume of 64678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

