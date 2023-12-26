Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of Chesswood Group stock remained flat at C$8.20 during trading on Tuesday. 5,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,327. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.24.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.6799337 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesswood Group

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. Also, insider Daniel Wittlin bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$176,289.60. Insiders sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $192,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

