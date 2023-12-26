Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

CGX opened at C$8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.72. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. Analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.7821497 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

