ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,878. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

