Comparing Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) and Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Air Transport Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Transport Services Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Air Transport Services Group has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Air Transport Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A Air Transport Services Group 5.65% 10.27% 3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Air Transport Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 4.98 Air Transport Services Group $2.05 billion 0.55 $198.58 million $1.48 11.75

Air Transport Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Airlines Group. International Consolidated Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Transport Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 558 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc. (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance. It also provides equipment maintenance services; cargo load transfer and package sorting services; crew training services; and airline express operation, line and heavy maintenance, and ground handling services. The company's ground support services include labor and management for cargo load transfer and sorting; design, installation, and maintenance of material handling equipment; leasing and maintenance of ground support equipment; and general facilities maintenance. In addition, it offers equipment installation and maintenance, vehicle maintenance and repair, jet fuel, and deicing services. Further, the company operates cargo and passenger transportation business; resells and brokers aircraft parts; and performs passenger-to-freighter and passenger-to-combi conversions of aircrafts. It provides its services to delivery companies, freight forwarders, airlines, air transportation, e-commerce, package delivery, and logistics industries, as well as government customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company's in-service aircraft fleet consisted of 111 owned Boeing aircraft and 17 leased aircraft. The company was formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Air Transport Services Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

