Comparing Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Almaden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential downside of 31.61%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 11.89% 3.07% 2.18% Almaden Minerals N/A -8.37% -7.49%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Almaden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $824.80 million N/A $602.55 million $0.38 39.69 Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.42

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Almaden Minerals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

