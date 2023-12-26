ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 28.0 %
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.