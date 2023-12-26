ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 752.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 419,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

