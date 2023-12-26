Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 4.88% of Core Laboratories worth $54,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.