Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 2,717,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

