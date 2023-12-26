Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.07. The company had a trading volume of 746,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,974. The company has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

