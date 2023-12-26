Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 734 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.